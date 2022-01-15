CHERCO
Cannabis Hemp Education Research Company CHERCO was established to bring high quality products highlighting Health & Wellness. Lifestyle and responsible recreational adult use of the cannabis plant family.
Our EDUCATION Programs are created to be of interest to frequent users to concerned people with no experience with the plant. Power is knowledge and we feel the informed consumer is our best clients. Look for beginners introduction classes and parents information classes through gourmet cooking classes teaching proper infusion techniques.
Our HEALTH & WELLNESS Program will provide classes on focused medical benefits from irritable bowel syndrome to seizure mitigation in children.
Our LEGISLATIVE TEAM will provide classes on your Rights and Legal issues surrounding the plant and its use.
Our CBD PRODUCTS are ethically sourced products, manufactured in a safe clean registered facility to ensure a consistent performance and taste.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
David Raudabaugh 678.402.5575
2022 LP Georgia State Convention
The Libertarian Party of Georgia is pleased to announce that the 2022 annual convention will be held in Douglasville, Georgia on January 15-16th at the Douglasville Conference Center located at: 6700 Church St., Douglasville, GA 30134.
The 2022 convention will include a business meeting, guest speakers, breakout discussions, and a membership reception on Saturday night. Whether you are new or a long-time member of the party or interested in learning what we are about, we encourage you to attend. https://lpgeorgia.com/event/2022-lp-georgia-state-convention-2022-01-15/
GAWCC - Loudermilk Conference Center
Starting in 2019, The Georgia World Cannabis Conference is one of the South’s leading cannabis conferences, with flagship conferences in Georgia, North & South Carolina. The #GAWCC is a major authority on trends and insight and a platform for business intelligence and development. https://gawcc.com/
Two compounds present in industrial hemp show the ability to prevent the virus that causes covid-19 from entering human cells, according to researchers in Oregon. Read more
