Our EDUCATION Programs are created to be of interest to frequent users to concerned people with no experience with the plant. Power is knowledge and we feel the informed consumer is our best clients. Look for beginners introduction classes and parents information classes through gourmet cooking classes teaching proper infusion techniques.





Our HEALTH & WELLNESS Program will provide classes on focused medical benefits from irritable bowel syndrome to seizure mitigation in children.





Our LEGISLATIVE TEAM will provide classes on your Rights and Legal issues surrounding the plant and its use.





Our CBD PRODUCTS are ethically sourced products, manufactured in a safe clean registered facility to ensure a consistent performance and taste.



